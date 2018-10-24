22 years ago: Old Hudson’s building demolished in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – It’s been 22 years since the iconic Hudson’s building in Detroit was demolished.

Hudson's Department Store still brings back memories for many who grew up in the Detroit area.

The famous store sat in the heart of downtown Detroit, on Woodward and Gratiot avenues from 1911 to 1998, when it was demolished. It was eventually the tallest department store in the world.

The store opened in 1911, and by 1954, Hudson's had sales of more than $163 million ($1.28 billion today). As Detroit's population began to decline, so did popular businesses around the city.

Hudson's closed its doors on Jan. 17, 1983, after more than 90 years. The company's corporate offices remained in the building, with about 1,200 employees.

The store was sold in 1990 to Southwestern Associates of Windsor, Ontario.

“Various media sources wanted the public to believe that Hudson’s had been vacant for 15 years, when in actuality, it was eight years,” said historian Michael Hauser, “which, by Detroit standards, is a relatively short period of time, compared to many other large vacant structures in the city that have been idle for decades.”

The old Hudson’s building was demolished (video below) on Oct. 24, 1998 at 5:45 p.m.

Here are some facts about the building, courtesy HistoricDetroit.org and the Detroit Historical Society: