32ºF

Local News

Live Stream: First shipments of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine leave Kalamazoo facility Sunday

Vaccine will begin arriving in states early Monday

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Michigan, News, National, World, International, Health, Pandemic, Kalamazoo, COVID, Coronavirus in Michigan, COVID-19
The Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant is shown in Portage, Mich., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. The U.S. gave the final go-ahead Friday to the nations first COVID-19 vaccine, marking what could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
The Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant is shown in Portage, Mich., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. The U.S. gave the final go-ahead Friday to the nations first COVID-19 vaccine, marking what could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

PORTAGE, Mich. – On Sunday morning, the first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will leave the company’s manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan.

You can watch live coverage in the video player below.

US officials say the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving in states Monday morning.

Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna said Saturday that shipping companies UPS and FedEx will deliver Pfizer’s vaccine to nearly 150 state locations. Another 450 sites will get the vaccine on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Perna is with Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine development program. He says the vaccine was timed to arrive Monday morning so that health workers would be available to receive the shots and begin giving them.

New: Pregnant women, Americans who have history of allergic reactions advised to consult with doctor before taking Pfizer vaccine

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: