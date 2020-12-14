Michigan electors finalize 2020 presidential vote, sealing win for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

LANSING, Mich. – After months of partisan challenges and political infighting, it’s official. The state of Michigan and its 16 Electoral Votes have gone to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Police were brought in to escort Electors into Michigan’s Capitol in Lansing on Monday. There was a lot of concern over the possibility of violence so Michigan State Police were out in full force.

There were no specific threats against the building, but the legislative office buildings were all closed along with the Capitol itself as a precaution.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Michigan’s Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist gavelled the proceedings into order. There were swearing-ins and oath taking. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer put her stamp on the days proceedings.

“The people have spoken,” Whitmer said. “It was a safe, fair, and secure election. It was the kind of election our founding founders envisioned when they created this democracy and built this country.”

About 45 minutes after hand written ballots were counted came the announcement The Electors unanimously cast 16 votes for Joe Biden.

In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed. We the People voted. Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact. And so, now it is time to turn the page. To unite. To heal. As I said through this campaign, I will be a president for all Americans. I will work just as hard for those of you who didn’t vote for me, as I will for those who did. There is urgent work in front of all of us. Getting the pandemic under control to getting the nation vaccinated against this virus. Delivering immediate economic help so badly needed by so many Americans who are hurting today — and then building our economy back better than ever. Joe Biden

That result did not come without controversy. Earlier Monday morning, WPHM interviewed Rep. Gary Eisen.

Eisen was asked, “Can you assure me that this is going to be a safe day in Lansing, nobody is going to get hurt?”

Eisen said, “No.” And then said, “I don’t know because what we’re doing today is uncharted. It hasn’t been done. And it’s not me doing it. It’s the Michigan Republican Party. I’m just here to witness. ... Showing that I support what they’re doing.”

Eisen was removed from his committee assignments for the rest of the term

“We as elected officials must be clear that violence has no place in our democratic process. We must be held to a higher standard,” Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and Speaker-elect Jason Wentworth said in a joint statement.

