Michigan GOP Rep. Gary Eisen removed from committee after comments on Electoral College disruption

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Rep. Gary Eisen has been removed from his committee assignments for the rest of the term after he made comments during a radio interview on Monday.

During the interview Eisen mentioned an event and when pressed further on it he said, “it’ll be all over the news later on.”

“There’s going to be violence. There’s going to be protests. And they asked me if I was going to assist today ... And how could I not?” Eisen said.

Eisen was asked, “Can you assure me that this is going to be a safe day in Lansing, nobody is going to get hurt?”

Eisen said, “No.” And then said, “I don’t know because what we’re doing today is uncharted. It hasn’t been done. And it’s not me doing it. It’s the Michigan Republican Party. I’m just here to witness. ... Showing that I support what they’re doing.”

Michigan State House, Senate and Capitol buildings were closed Monday as the Electoral College meets.

Press Secretary Amber McCann said Sunday night the closure was due to recommendations from law enforcement who reported credible threats of violence.

Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and Speaker-elect Jason Wentworth released a statement on the comments Rep. Gary Eisen made during the radio interview and announced that Eisen had been removed from his committee assignments.

We have been consistent in our position on issues of violence and intimidation in politics – it is never appropriate and never acceptable. That is true of threats or suggestions of violence against Gov. Whitmer, Secretary Benson, Rep. Johnson and others on the Oversight committee, Republicans, Democrats, and members of the Electoral College. That applies to threats made toward public officials, and it must also apply when the public officials open the door to violent behavior and refuse to condemn it. We must do better. We as elected officials must be clear that violence has no place in our democratic process. We must be held to a higher standard. Because of that, Rep. Eisen has been removed from his committee assignments for the rest of the term. Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and Speaker-elect Jason Wentworth

