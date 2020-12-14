Michigan Electors to be given police escort to Lansing Capitol Building for vote

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State House, Senate and Capitol buildings will be closed Monday as the Electoral College meets.

Press Secretary Amber McCann said Sunday night the closure was due to recommendations from law enforcement who reported credible threats of violence.

“The decision was not made because of anticipated protests, but was made based on credible threats of violence,” McCann said. “Senate leadership does not have the authority to close the Capitol. That decision is made by the Capitol Commission.”

Electors will be given police escorts Monday and one said she’s taking things further and will be wearing a bullet-proof vest.

Marseille Allen is no stranger to the public eye. A tireless advocate for her Flint Community during the height of the lead pipe water crisis and a political insider for the Democratic Party, she was honored when she was asked to be a member of the Electoral College to cast one of Michigan’s 16 electoral votes for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

Her vote will be cast in Lansing Monday and when she does her civic and democratic duty, she will do it with a police escort and wearing a bullet proof vest.

Despite the fact that Biden won Michigan by 154,000 votes and those votes have been certified, the energy surrounding a toxic cocktail that includes the President lobbying Republican legislators to appoint electors to cast their vote for him, the ability to open carry guns, a domestic terrorist plot to kidnap the Governor and the State Capitol being a lightning rod for angry protests, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer informed Michigan’s electors Thursday that they will greeted for their duty by uniformed Michigan State Police escorts to insure their safety on this final mile and, if desired, electors can choose to have a police vehicle escort from their home to the Capitol.

Allen said she will execute her duty faithfully with the heart of a true Michigander.

The meeting will available to the public as a live stream.

You can watch Paula Tutman’s full story in the video above.

While no hard evidence has been discovered to support widespread voter fraud claims in the 2020 election, plenty of people have signed their name to sworn testimony.

Since the November election was called for Joe Biden, President Trump and his legal team have been filing countless lawsuits alleging wild scenarios of voter fraud and corruption -- basically using sworn affidavits as their main source of evidence. Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani has targeted Detroit in recent weeks, despite there being no evidence of fraud in the city.

