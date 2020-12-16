Prehistoric human remains found along shoreline of Lake Michigan at Sleeping Bear Dunes

View of a section of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore park and fog-obscured Lake Michigan beyond, Michigan, November 2013. (Photo by Interim Archives/Getty Images)

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. – Human remains, which are believed to date back to prehistoric times, were found in Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

An area resident found the remains on the shoreline of Lake Michigan in the summer of 2017.

The remains were returned to the National Lakeshore in February 2019 and then sent to Western Michigan University. The remains were analyzed using non-invasive osteological analysis.

Park officials said the remains have characteristics of Native American populations. The remains could not be identified as a known individual.

The discovery became public when park officials released a public notice about the finding in several newspapers.

Officials determined that the remains were removed from lands that are recognized as the aboriginal land of The Tribes.

Officials are asking for representatives from any other Indian Tribe or Native Hawaiian organization that wishes to claim ownership or control over the remains to reach out.

Representatives of any other Indian Tribe or Native Hawaiian organization that wishes to claim ownership or control of the human remains should contact Scott Tucker, Superintendent, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, 9922 Front Street, Empire, MI 49630, telephone (231) 326-4702, before January 24, 2021. Public Notice published in the Leelanau Enterprise

If no additional claimants come forward to claim the remains, then the disposition of the remains to The Tribes will proceed after Jan. 24, 2021.

Sleeping Bear Dunes officials are responsible for notifying The Tribes that a notice has been published.

Notice is here given in accordance with the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), 43 CFR 10.6 (c), of the intent to transfer custody of Native American human remains in the control of the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore (National Lakeshore). A detailed assessment of the human remains was made by Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore officials in consultation with representatives of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, Michigan; Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, Michigan; Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, Michigan; Bay Mills Indian Community, Michigan; and Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, Michigan (hereafter referred to as ’'The Tribes’'). Public Notice published in the Leelanau Enterprise

