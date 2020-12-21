Family says Child Protective Services had been called prior to death of 4-year-old Holly Township girl

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The family of a 4-year-old Holly Township girl who died on Saturday said she had severe bruises and internal bleeding.

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of Trinity Chandler. Christine Cunningham is Trinity’s grandmother. Christine Cunningham said her daughter got a text from her boyfriend on Saturday morning.

“It said, ‘Something’s wrong with Trinity, she’s not getting up.’ So he took her to the fire department,” Christine Cunningham said.

Police said the mother’s boyfriend was taken into custody.

Trinity Chandler is Ronda Osterberg’s great-niece.

“How can you just drop her off at a firehouse instead of calling 911?” Ronda Osterberg said.

“There’s something wrong,” Christine Cunningham said. “Why not call 911 and have the ambulance come there?”

The family said someone had contacted Child Protective Services in the past about concerns over Trinity’s welfare.

“They failed her. They failed her big time,” Ronda Osterberg said. “There were two black eyes, there was a bruise on her cheek -- CPS closed the case.”

The family said they’re devastated.

“She was loved,” Christine Cunningham said.

