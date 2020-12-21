Judge set to make decision on Flint water lawsuit settlement

FLINT, Mich. – In August, Michigan first announced a settlement of more than $600 million in the Flint water lawsuit.

On Monday, a federal judge heard from attorneys representing both sides in the negotiations. Before any decision is made, the judge wants to know how those directly affected by the settlement feel about the potential deal.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said $600 million is not enough.

A remote public hearing was set for Monday afternoon. Flint residents and the public could attend the hearing online.

The Flint City Council must still approve the contribution. Under the settlement agreement, the Council has until Dec. 31 to pass its resolution supporting the contribution.

The public’s participation is part of the settlement process and I encourage Flint residents to attend the hearing on Monday. The State has made a concerted effort to reach this settlement with plaintiffs’ attorneys, with the guidance of court-appointed mediators. Countless hours of effort have gone into crafting this agreement, and while it may not be perfect, we continue to believe it is the best possible outcome for residents and the future of Flint. Dana Nessel

Flint water lawsuit settlement now totals about $641 million

The proposed settlement of a lawsuit filed on behalf of residents of Flint, Michigan, who were harmed by lead-tainted water now totals about $641 million, officials revealed Tuesday.

The lawsuit was the result of workers following state environmental officials’ advice not to use anti-corrosive additives. Without those treatments, water from the Flint River scraped lead from aging pipes and fixtures, contaminating Flint’s tap water.

