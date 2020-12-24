Michigan Opera Theatre adapts to pandemic, hosts drive-in opera

DETROIT – When one thinks of the opera, images of a parking garage are unlikely to come to mind, but some unexpected creativity during the pandemic allows people to experience the opera from their vehicle.

When you can’t pack people into a theater, you find another way to perform.

Michigan Opera Theatre opened its season in an unconventional way. Unable to safely distance inside, it staged a production as a drive-thru experience.

It was an adventure, a first for the city and proof positive that creative minds can’t be stopped.

Much like a drive in movie, attendees were instructed on how to tune in their radios to get live audio.

Despite the cold temperatures, the innovation was fun and creative. Sometimes the performers would approach vehicles, bringing the audience into the thrill of it all.

