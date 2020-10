DETROIT – The coronavirus pandemic has led to unexpected creativity.

Did you ever think you’d see an opera staged in a parking garage? The Michigan Opera Theatre opened its season as a drive-thru experience.

It was a first for Detroit and proof that creative minds can’t be stopped -- not even for a pandemic. Much like a drive in movie, attendees were instructed on how to tune in their radios to get live audio.

