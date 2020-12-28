Why start of extra $300 weekly unemployment benefits will be delayed in Michigan

The additional $300 weekly unemployment payments for residents who qualify for COVID-19 relief will be delayed in Michigan, officials said.

Congress passed a COVID-19 relief package that extends the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation federal unemployment programs.

“This federal extension will bring much needed relief to nearly 700,000 Michigan workers who are currently receiving benefits under the PUA and PEUC programs,” said Liza Estlund Olson, acting director of the Unemployment Insurance Agency. “The continuation of these benefits coupled with the additional $300 in weekly payments for all claimants will provide our workers with the emergency financial assistance to buy essential items like groceries and prescription drugs.”

The programs, which will provide an extra $300 per week for anyone receiving unemployment benefits, have been extended through March 14, officials announced.

According to a release posted on the state website, Michigan and all other states must wait until guidance is issued from the Department of Labor before the provisions in the act can be implemented.

“Due to the timing of the legislation’s finalization, there will be a delay in certification and payment of benefits for those currently enrolled in the federal PUA and PEUC programs beginning Dec. 26,” a release says. “This will only be a disruption and claimants will be made whole once the extensions are fully implemented.”

Guidance from the Department of Labor will lay out new rules that have to be interpreted and reviewed in Michigan, officials said.

“We will have to make updates to our systems to extend benefits and renew the FPUC $300 supplemental payments,” the release says. “Please continue to check the UIA website as we will provide more information as it becomes available. There is no need to contact UIA customer service number regarding the new legislation.”

Michigan’s UIA, like all state departments, is closed Thursday and Friday for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Year-end tax statements for anyone who received unemployment benefits in 2020 will be available online in mid-January. Residents can receive a statement by requesting a copy through MiWAM by Jan. 2.

Existing PUA and PEUC claimants should complete any outstanding certifications through Dec. 26. Log into your MiWAM account and click on the inactive PUA or PEUC claim. Outstanding certifications that need to be completed will appear under the “Alerts” tab.