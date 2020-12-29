Liquor licenses, permits of 5 additional Michigan businesses suspended for violating COVID order

DETROIT – On Tuesday, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission suspended the liquor licenses and permits of five additional businesses.

The state agency noted that the action was taken against the businesses for breaking the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services extended COVID restrictions.

Businesses that violated the MDHHS order include Brooklyn’s in Wyandotte, Powell’s Pub in Ypsilanti, Mike’s Sports Page in Charlotte, Plymouth ROC Restaurant and Sahara Restaurant in Sterling Heights.

The businesses are scheduled to appear before an administrative law judge on Dec. 30 for a virtual hearing to determine whether the suspensions should continue, or other fines and penalties will be imposed.

“Licensees are strictly prohibited from allowing indoor gatherings, as defined by the MDHHS Gatherings and Face Mask Order, on their licensed premises. Further, these prohibited gatherings held without requiring patrons to wear face masks pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the public. Allowing this activity to continue could create additional outbreaks of COVID-19,” said the State of Michigan in a news release.

It continued, “Any licensed establishment that is in violation of the MDHHS emergency order will be held strictly accountable and risk suspension or revocation of its license. All licensees must not only comply with the MDHHS Orders, but also local health department orders, and local ordinances regarding reduced occupancy rates and social distancing protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 483,922 as of Tuesday, including 12,282 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes 3,414 new cases and 193 additional deaths, including 105 from a Vital Record review.

