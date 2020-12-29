Gov. Whitmer says Michigan’s COVID-19 numbers improving ‘because of actions we’ve taken’

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer references a map of COVID-19 metrics in the Midwest during her Dec. 29, 2020, briefing.

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s COVID-19 numbers have continued to improve in recent weeks, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attributes that to the restrictions handed down by the state.

“Since my last press briefing, our numbers have continued to improve,” Whitmer said Tuesday.

Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, both cited falling case totals, hospitalization rates and percent positivity in the state.

According to the governor, Michigan’s focus on science-based action, along with cooperation from residents, is responsible for the improving numbers.

“Now, because of the actions that we’ve taken, and because so many Michiganders have done their part, our numbers are better than all of our Midwestern neighbors,” Whitmer said. “These numbers are encouraging.”

While no announcement was made about further reopening parts of the state, Whitmer said officials are continuing to monitor COVID-19 trends closely to see if they’re affected by holiday travel.

She specifically asked everyone to stay home for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

“We are coming through the end of 2020 in a stronger position than most, because of you,” Whitmer said.