Here’s when Alex Trebek’s final ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes will air and what happens next

The programming schedule for the final episodes of “Jeopardy!” with host Alex Trebek has been revealed, along with the plans for the show after those have aired.

Trebek’s final episodes

“Jeopardy!” will air Trebek’s final week of episodes at the beginning of January, starting Monday (Jan. 4). The final episode with Trebek as the host will air Jan. 8.

All five episodes were taped in late October, and at the time, nobody knew they would be his last, according to a release.

Friday’s episode will include a special tribute to the life and work of Trebek, who hosted the quiz show for more than 36 years.

Trebek died Nov. 8 after a long battle with cancer. He was 80 years old.

Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019, and he continued to host the show for the next 18 months.

What’s next?

Now, “Jeopardy!” will look to begin a new era in its 37th season. Episodes will continue airing Monday, Jan. 11, with guest host Ken Jennings at the helm.

Ken Jennings on the 'Jeopardy!' set. (JEOPARDY! via AP)

Jennings is a former contestant on the show who earned 74 victories in a row and most recently won the “Greatest Of All Time” special against fellow champions James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.

“There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I’m honored to be helping Jeopardy! out with this in January,” Jennings tweeted last month.

Jennings will be the first of a series of interim guest hosts, the show announced. Production with Jennings began Nov. 30.