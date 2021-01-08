41ºF

2-year-old abducted by father in Gibraltar found safe

Video captured father taking child from mother’s home

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

GIBRALTAR, Mich. – Police have located 2-year-old Justice Kelly who was taken by his father from a Gibraltar home Wednesday night, violating a personal protection order against him for domestic violence.

A ring doorbell camera captured the screaming of the boy’s older sister as her stepfather, Maurice Kelly, took him from the mother’s home. Michigan State Police put out an Endangered Missing Advisory with the vehicle description Wednesday. The Endangered Missing Advisory has been canceled.

On Saturday morning, MSP announced the child was found and is safe.

On Wednesday, the toddler’s mother Inesha Kelly said she and her husband are estranged and he waited until she was not at the home to abduct the child. She said Maurice Kelly has not been involved in their son’s life.

“He can’t tell me who his primary care physician is, when the last time he had a physical. You can’t tell me those things because you don’t know because you have not been there,” Inesha Kelly said. “The only time you want to be there is if I’m involved with you, and if I don’t want to be involved with you, you want to snatch my son.”

