Residents weigh in after criminal charges announced in Flint water crisis investigation

FLINT, Mich. – After a lengthy investigation into the Flint water crisis, investigators announced a slew of charges, including charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder.

After 12 months of grand jury proceedings nine individuals have been indicted on a total of 41 counts “related to a series of alleged actions and inactions that created the historic injustice” of the Flint Water Crisis.

The people of Flint are reacting to that news on Thursday. Local 4′s Hank Winchester has covered the Flint Water Crisis since day one and has kept in close contact with many families in Flint.

Gabriel Holden moved to Flint at the height of the crisis. He said he’s glad people are finally being held accountable.

Sincere Smith was just 2 years old when he appeared on the cover of Time magazine. The young face of the water crisis. Now, he’s 8 years old and still has skin problems, among other issues. A reminder of the damage that was done.

Sincere’s mother has recently had to explain the water crisis to her son. He’s been hearing on the news that former Gov. Snyder would be charged. He wanted to know why. He wanted to know more about what happened.

