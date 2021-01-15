‘It was absolutely terrifying,’ -- Doorbell camera captures shooting in Eastpointe neighborhood

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A surveillance camera captured the chaotic moment when shots broke out in an Eastpointe neighborhood early Friday morning.

One woman was sitting on her porch to have a cigarette before bed when the shots were fired.

“I went out on the back porch to have a cigarette,” said the woman. “I was just sitting there and I heard a car coming towards me and the shot started going. My heart was pounding for a good hour and a half afterwards.”

The woman’s doorbell camera was recording as shots were fired between two cars driving through the quiet neighborhood.

“The first shot I thought it was a firecracker. And when the second, third and fourth shot went off, that’s when I realized it was gunfire and how close it was,” she said. “It was so loud.”

She didn’t stick around to get a closer look but hightailed it back inside her home, located near the intersection of Stephens and Firwood Avenue.

“My husband was asleep on the couch, so as soon as I came running in, I yelled at him to get on the floor,” she recalled. “It was just absolutely terrifying. I was praying that no bullets were going to come through the wall. They continue to shoot as we were laying there. We could hear the gunfire still going.”

Multiple shots were fired as the two cars drove away. The couple was frightened but relieved as the gunfire faded into the distance.

Police said the shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m.

“These bullets are going willy-nilly,” she said. “Every bullet that they missed with could have went into our house. Innocent children are sleeping here. It’s just sad. Just have respect for life.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eastpointe Police Department at 586-445-5100.

