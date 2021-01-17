Michigan Capitol braces for Sunday protests: Follow updates

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan law enforcement agencies are on high alert for expected armed protests at the Capitol in Lansing starting on Sunday.

Michigan State Police, working with the Michigan National Guard and the FBI, have stepped up security around the Capitol and in surrounding areas, like Downtown Lansing.

The FBI warned that armed protests are planned at all 50 state capitols leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration -- with protests expected Sunday in Michigan’s capital city.

The Lansing Capitol Building will be closed over the weekend, and lawmakers will not be in session, amid the expected protests. The city is also preparing for any potential violence that may occur during the protest, with a heavy police presence planned and 6-foot fencing constructed around the building.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday there were around 60 protesters at the Michigan Capitol.

Follow updates from Local 4 reporters in Lansing below: