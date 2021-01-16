Michigan Capitol on alert ahead of expected protest

LANSING, Mich. – Government buildings in Lansing are boarded up in preparation of an expected armed protest at the state Capitol.

In addition to the Michigan State Police being in the area, the Michigan National Guard has been activated by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“First and foremost, I have to be saddened and even perhaps horrified that we got to this point,” said retired Brig. Gen. Michael McDaniel, who served as the assistant general for Homeland Security, Michigan National Guard. “I think that we’re starting to see a little bit of stratification among these different groups.”

While the Capitol may be protected, McDaniel said there’s more to worry about.

“That doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t be on guard. When you hardened one target -- and we’re dealing with sort of an insurgency or an insurrection -- what happens is other softer targets are sought by those same groups,” he said.

“There have been thousands and thousands of threats to elected leaders in the state of Michigan,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I personally believe we have to start cracking down on people making these threats.”

