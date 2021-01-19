MDOT grant to create 2,200 new jobs in Detroit for road improvements near Hamtramck border

DETROIT – The Michigan Department of Transportation has awarded a grant that will create 2,200 new jobs in Detroit as part of a plan to improve the road conditions near the Hamtramck border.

MDOT’s state transportation economic development grant will help fund infrastructure improvements around General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center, according to state officials.

“This is good news for our families, our businesses, and our economy as a whole,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Every Michigander deserves to drive on our roads safely, without blowing a tire or cracking a windshield, and this partnership with GM will help us reach that goal while creating good jobs for Michigan workers.”

General Motors chose the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center as the center of its electric vehicle strategy, but the surrounding infrastructure was a concern. The roads around the plant are all in poor condition and have reached the end of their service life, experts said.

GM was concerned that the road conditions could pose a problem with the company’s just-in-time manufacturing processes. Officails were also worried about the possibility of receiving damaged parts and potential damage to delivery trucks.

“General Motors appreciates the support from MDOT and the City of Detroit for these much-needed road improvements,” said Jim Quick, plant director at Factory ZERO, Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center. “Factory ZERO is an important piece of our journey to an all-electric future and these road improvements will greatly help our employees and the community as we prepare to build electric trucks and the Cruise Origin.”

This project will include rebuilding the following stretches of roads and repaving them with concrete:

Mt. Elliott Street from Conant Street to Harper Avenue.

Conant Street from Mt. Elliott Street north to the city limit just south of Miller Street.

Hamtramck Drive from East Grand Boulevard north to the Detroit city limit.

East Grand Boulevard from Trombly Street to Hamtramck Drive.

“This strategic investment from the state will help the city upgrade the road infrastructure around GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant, which will create 2,200 new jobs at a plant that was once expected to close,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said. “Instead, it will produce the vehicles of the future and provide tremendous opportunity for hundreds more Detroiters to join our city’s growing middle class. I’m deeply appreciative to the state and GM for their commitment to this project and their investment in our city.”

The total project cost is $11,686,313. The TEDF Category A share of the project is $6,000,000, with the city of Detroit providing $5,686,313 in matching funds. Total participating building costs are $9,109,051.

Detroit will provide $2,577,262 for non-building project-related costs. In addition, the city will provide $1,262,060 for non-participating work costs for rebuilding sidewalks, according to the state.

The TEDF helps finance highway, road and street projects that are critical to the movement of people and products, and getting workers to their jobs, materials to growers and manufacturers, and finished goods to consumers.

TEDF “Category A” or “Targeted Industries Program” grants provide state funding for public roadway improvements that allow road agencies to respond quickly to the transportation needs of expanding companies and eliminate inadequate roadways as an obstacle to private investment and job creation.

Eligible road agencies include MDOT, county road commissions, cities and villages. Click here for more information about the program.