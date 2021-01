AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The merger between PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) that will lead to the creation of Stellantis was officially complete Saturday.

The Stellantis sign is now up outside the now former FCA headquarters in Auburn Hills.

Stellantis was launched Monday on the Milan and Paris stock exchanges, giving life to the fourth-largest auto company in the world.

