Couple emotional after new puppy stolen in Highland Park carjacking

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A Metro Detroit couple was carjacked Tuesday morning at a Marathon gas station in Highland Park.

It happened at about 4:30 a.m. at the gas station on Woodward Avenue. Henry Warren and his wife Marie Hargett said they are absolutely devastated. Their 2017 Chevy Cruze was stolen in the incident.

“I come out the gas station with a coffee in my hand and the guy puts a gun to my head and tells me to give him my keys to the car. When it happened, it happened so fast. He’s talking bout, ‘I’m gonna shoot you if you don’t give me your keys,’” Henry Warren said.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows the moment Henry Warren left the store. It shows a man in a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt running up and holding a gun to the 64-year-old’s head.

“I started to run back and say, ‘No, don’t take my dog.’ But I guess I was too frightened,” Henry Warren said.

The carjacker fled the scene.

“The dog was costly. We had just got him. We had him for a week. He was a smart dog,” Marie Hargett.

The couple said the emotional toll has been overbearing.

“We are praying to God that we would get that car and it’s not all torn up or not at a chop shop and the puppy is safe. If we don’t get him back, I hope the man had children and that they take care of the dog,” Marie Hargett said.

Highland Park police are asking anyone who has any information to come forward. You can contact Highland Park police at (313) 852-7338.

