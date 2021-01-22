Detroit artist’s sculpture of Rosa Parks featured in Biden’s Oval Office

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe Biden's administration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, including a bust of civil rights leader Rosa Parks. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

DETROIT – A Detroit artist’s work has been chosen to be prominently featured in President Joe Biden’s Oval Office.

The 46th president honored several historic figures in the new art pieces, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 32nd President Franklin D. Roosevelt, 33rd President Harry S. Truman and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez.

A bust of civil rights figure Rosa Parks, made by Detroiter Artis Lane, is one of the new pieces of art decorating the Oval Office.

Biden revealed his Oval Office touch-up Wednesday as he signed a raft of executive orders and other actions in his first hours as the nation’s 46th president.

Lane said she’s honored that one of her sculptures has been included in the Oval Office.

Lane’s portrait and sculpture work includes Nelson Mandela, 40th President Ronald Reagan, 45th President Barrack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama and more.

