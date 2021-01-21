Metro Detroit leaders respond to the repeal of Trump’s ‘Muslim travel ban’

DETROIT – One of President Joe Biden’s first moves in the White House was to repeal former President Donald Trump’s travel ban on people from several predominantly Muslim countries.

When Trump enacted the travel ban, thousands of Metro Detroiters protested nearly immediately.

There was anger, fear and frustration in many communities. Initially the ban restricted travel from many Middle Eastern countries. Legal challenges went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, where Trump won.

Wednesday, Biden repealed the ban.

Make no mistake, where there are threats to our Nation, we will address them. Where there are opportunities to strengthen information-sharing with partners, we will pursue them. And when visa applicants request entry to the United States, we will apply a rigorous, individualized vetting system. But we will not turn our backs on our values with discriminatory bans on entry into the United States. U.S. White House

“There are a lot of people here in Metro Detroit who had family members impacted by this ban,” said Dawud Walid, with the Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. “We’re hopeful this is showing a pivot from the White House, from the old administration in how it deals with Muslims as a whole.”

Rep. Debbie Dingell said she has lost count of how many families across Michigan reached out to elected officials for help.

“You have no idea how many people have called me crying. These are cases our office with deals with all the time,” Dingell said. “We have to do a much better job understanding what our national security requires, who is our enemy who isn’t our enemy and how we track terrorist groups, no matter where they from.”

