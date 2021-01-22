Large dogs escape yard, attack man taking walk on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 62-year-old man was mauled by four large dogs Friday morning as he was taking a walk on Detroit’s west side.

Police said it happened at about 9:30 a.m. on Fullerton Avenue, between Linwood Street and Dexter Avenue, when four large dogs left their yard and began biting the victim on his legs, shoulder and ear.

A neighbor was able to distract the dogs and get them away from the man.

The dogs have been taken away by Detroit Animal Control.

The man was rushed to a hospital where he was listed in temporary serious condition.

You can watch Tim Pamplin’s full story in the video above.