Stimulus payments delivered to Michiganders on prepaid debit cards not a scam, attorney general says

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said stimulus payments being delivered to residents via prepaid debit card is not a scam.

According to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office, the debit cards will have a Visa logo on the front and issuing bank name, MetaBank, N.A., on the back.

“As many Americans await their second stimulus payment, it’s important to keep in mind that such payment may be disbursed in three different ways – direct deposit, paper check or prepaid debit card,” Nessel said. “Mailed stimulus payments will arrive in a white envelope with the U.S. Department of Treasury seal. Michiganders screening their mail for scam offers should watch for that to ensure their stimulus funds are not accidentally discarded.”

Officials said residents who receive their payment on a debit card can make online or in-store purchases where Visa debit cards are accepted. They also have the option of transferring money to a personal bank account and check their balance online through a mobile app or phone.

The cards will come with instructions on how to activate them.

For additional information on how to use the preloaded Visa debit card, or to confirm the status of a stimulus payment, visit the IRS website.

