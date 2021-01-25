Lawyers for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder file motion to dismiss charges in Flint water crisis

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – On Monday, attorneys for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder filed a motion to dismiss charges against him in the Flint water crisis.

The Flint water crisis is a disaster now stretching across almost seven years.

Charges in the health scandal that has made national headlines were announced this month against Snyder and eight others who previously worked as high ranking state officials.

In court documents, Snyder’s attorneys claim that a Genessee County judge did not have the jurisdiction to approve the indictment since the alleged acts happened in Lansing.

The attorneys say since Snyder was in Lansing the case should be dismissed in Genessee County.

Snyder is charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty.

