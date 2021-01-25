Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 25, 2021

DETROIT – Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Wixom man charged in connection with US Capitol riot is due in court -- What to know

Michael Foy, the Wixom man charged with attacking a Capitol police officer at the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6., is expected in court on Monday.

A video from the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol Building shows a man using a hockey stick as a weapon to strike a police officer who had been knocked to the ground. That video is one piece of evidence that led FBI agents to a cando in Wixom and to Foy.