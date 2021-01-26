As she fights cancer, Warren woman’s family hit by auto theft for the fourth time

WARREN, Mich. – A Warren woman with stage four cancer has relied on her daughter and a few close friends to take her to doctor appointments.

Someone stole her daughter’s car, which was locked and parked outside of their home. This is the fourth time that thieves have targeted the family.

Local 4 first spoke with Debbie Loughry in 2018. Someone had stolen her vehicle, which had priceless mementos inside. Since then, the 61-year-old has been diagnosed with cancer and now thieves have struck again.

“I just pray whoever keeps doing these kinds of things, that they find, they find some peace,” Loughry said.

The vehicle is a 2005 Impala. It was parked in a neighborhood near 8 Mile Road and Schoenner in Warren. Loughry said the Impala was recovered -- but the transmission was broken and so was a window.

