Detroit police want help finding 30-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are asking for help finding a 30-year-old woman.
Ashley Smith was last seen on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the 3800 block of Lakewood Street. She has not been seen or heard from since.
|Ashley Smith
|Details
|Age
|30
|Clothing
|Tan coat, black yoga pants, black boots, black skull cap
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department 5th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
