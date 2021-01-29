26ºF

Detroit police want help finding 30-year-old woman

Ashley Smith last seen at 4 p.m.

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Ashley Smith
Ashley Smith (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are asking for help finding a 30-year-old woman.

Ashley Smith was last seen on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the 3800 block of Lakewood Street. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Ashley SmithDetails
Age30
ClothingTan coat, black yoga pants, black boots, black skull cap

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department 5th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

