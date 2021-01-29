Detroit police want help finding 30-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are asking for help finding a 30-year-old woman.

Ashley Smith was last seen on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the 3800 block of Lakewood Street. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Ashley Smith Details Age 30 Clothing Tan coat, black yoga pants, black boots, black skull cap

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department 5th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

