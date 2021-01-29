Hackers filing unemployment claims for Michigan residents who aren’t unemployed

Unemployment claims in Michigan have been at an all-time high during the pandemic.

DETROIT – Someone is hacking into the Michigan unemployment office and filing claims for people who aren’t unemployed, Local 4′s Rod Meloni has learned.

The victims didn’t know about these fraudulent claims until they saw unemployment income that they didn’t receive included on their tax forms, officials said.

Those residents are being pushed up into a higher tax bracket as a result, state officials said.

Michigan officials have seen an increase in fraudulent activities surrounding unemployment as thousands of residents try to get benefits because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, three people -- from Detroit, Shelby Township and Harper Woods -- were charged in connection with dozens of fraudulent unemployment claims that cost the state hundreds of thousands of dollars.

While the extra $300 unemployment payments for people affected by the pandemic have started to roll in, many residents are still struggling to make successful claims.