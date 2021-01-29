New photos show Gordie Howe International Bridge construction progress

New photos of the Gordie Howe International Bridge construction site in Detroit show the project progress as of Jan. 28, 2021.

DETROIT – New photos (view above) of the Gordie Howe International Bridge construction site in Detroit show the project progress as of Jan. 28, 2021.

The bridge is expected to open by 2024, adding a second bridge span across the Detroit River to connect Windsor, Ontario, Canada to Detroit. Renderings show what the cable-stayed, or dual-column, bridge will look like, according to the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority. Work first started in summer 2018.

The expected life span of the bridge is 125 years. The Canadian government is financing the deal, and tolls will pay the tab over time. Officials said the Gordie Howe International Bridge will be the largest cable-stayed bridge in North America when it’s finished.

These images show a scale model of the bridge:

It will have six lanes as well as bicycle and pedestrian lanes, and will be able to accept hazardous waste, unlike the Ambassador Bridge, officials said.

The bridge is expected to create 2,500 jobs, and about the same will open on both sides of the Detroit River.

Rendering of the Gordie Howe International Bridge from the WDBA.

This map shows the “four components” of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project -- click here to view a zoomed in version of the map:

Map of four components of Gordie Howe International Bridge project (Gordie Howe International Bridge)

For more information, go to www.gordiehoweinternationalbridge.com.