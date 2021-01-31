City of Detroit showcases artists as kickoff to Black History Month

DETROIT – The arts in Detroit are getting a big boost of exposure Monday.

The city is launching a year-long program called “UNDEFEATED.” It aims to showcase artists of every genre and every background.

It’s no secret that Detroit is a cultured city, but how cultured and diverse is Detroit’s art scene?

“We’re still the Paris of the midwest,” said Rochelle Riley, the director of Arts and Culture for the City of Detroit. “We do everything better than most places.”

Riley has had her thumb on the pulse of the city for decades. She said art and culture in Detroit is a big deal that not enough people know about, so artists take their work elsewhere.

“Some of them make their money outside of Detroit because we’re not getting it,” Riley said. “I want to make sure people know they don’t have to leave the city to be successful.”

During the first week of Black History Month, her office is hosting a massive arts showcase -- starting with Mayor Mike Duggan interviewing a Detroit author who made the New York Times Bestseller list.

Riley will showcase every genre -- music, culinary arts, architecture, literature, fashion, comedy dance, theatre and more.

“When you see the monthly showcases that we’re going to have -- amazing work from people of all colors, Black artists, white artists, Indian artists, Arabic artists -- and then we can understand that it’s not just about one thing,” Riley said. “Everybody contributed.”

For more information on UNDEFEATED, such as the schedule and how to submit work, visit the official website here.