Annual Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics Michigan goes virtual this year

Each year a Polar Plunge takes place at the winter blast to raise money for Special Olympics Michigan -- this year the polar plunge will be virtual.

Anna Blakeslee is an events coordinator for Special Olympics Michigan.

“Everyone just gets to be a little bit more creative in how they take the plunge this year,” Blakeslee said.

Anyone can register online to do the polar plunge at home.

How to register:

Click here to register for the virtual polar plunge, 5K, or fun run

Use the code LOCAL4 to get $5 off registration for the 5K

The virtual event is designed to raise awareness for Special Olympics Michigan. The funds are intended to support athletes as well as tournaments, health and wellness initiatives, anti-bullying efforts and education.

People who join in the plunge are asked to use #PlungeMI on social media when they post their videos.

