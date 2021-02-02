30ºF

Local News

Annual Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics Michigan goes virtual this year

Kim DeGiulio, Reporter

Each year a Polar Plunge takes place at the winter blast to raise money for Special Olympics Michigan -- this year the polar plunge will be virtual.

Anna Blakeslee is an events coordinator for Special Olympics Michigan.

“Everyone just gets to be a little bit more creative in how they take the plunge this year,” Blakeslee said.

Anyone can register online to do the polar plunge at home.

How to register:

The virtual event is designed to raise awareness for Special Olympics Michigan. The funds are intended to support athletes as well as tournaments, health and wellness initiatives, anti-bullying efforts and education.

People who join in the plunge are asked to use #PlungeMI on social media when they post their videos.

Click here to register for the plunge.

