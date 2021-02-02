Michigan offers free community college tuition to residents 25 and older -- Here’s how to apply

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan is accepting applications for tuition-free assistance for adults 25 and older to earn an associate’s degree or postsecondary certificate at their local community college or a private training school.

The program, called “Michigan Reconnect,” is being supported with an initial $30 million in state funding.

“To succeed as a state, Michigan must be a state of Successful people,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a press conference Tuesday.

Applicants must be at least 25, have lived in the state a year or more, have a high school diploma or equivalent and not have an associate’s or bachelor’s degree. More than 4.1 million residents could be eligible.

“Regardless of whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, we can all agree on the importance of making sure every Michigander has a path to a good paying job here in our state,” Whitmer said.

Do I qualify?

Free tuition is being offered at a resident‘s in-district community college where they can earn an associate degree or Pell-eligible skill certificate if they’re 25 years old and older.

To be eligible you have to be at least 25 years old when you applied, lived in Michigan for a year or more, have a high school diploma or the equivalent. You can’t have completed a college degree yet, so you can’t already have an associate or bachelor’s degree.

If you don’t have a high school diploma or equivalent, click here.

Note: If you attend college in the district where you live, tuition is free. If you attend a college in a district where you don’t live, Reconnect only pays the in-district part of the tuition and the student will need to pay the remaining balance.

Click here to learn more or apply.