Sterling Heights Small Business Relief Grant open for applications

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Small businesses in Sterling Heights that have been impacted by COVID-19 can apply for assistance.

The program provides CARES Act CDBG-CV grants (not loans) to small businesses with 500 employees or less. The grants are meant to help pay for a business’ response to the coronavirus.

The application portal is open now and process ends on March 5.

The funds can be used to purchase materials or equipment needed to adapt business space to comply with CDC guidelines, purchase safety supplies for employees, and general financial assistance due to COVID-19 shortfalls.

Applicants must have a Dun & Bradstreet Number (DUNS) and be registered with the Federal System for Award Management (SAMS).

This program will provide much needed help to many of our City’s small businesses as they deal with the additional, unexpected obligations they are facing due to the coronavirus. Businesses of this size tend to be more quickly and significantly impacted by unexpected financial responsibilities, such as those required to implement coronavirus safety protocols. But, they are a vital part of our economy. So, it’s critical to our community that they get the help they need to see themselves through these challenging times. Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor

