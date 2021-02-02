Sterling Heights Small Business Relief Grant open for applications

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Small businesses in Sterling Heights that have been impacted by COVID-19 can apply for assistance.
The program provides CARES Act CDBG-CV grants (not loans) to small businesses with 500 employees or less. The grants are meant to help pay for a business’ response to the coronavirus.
The application portal is open now and process ends on March 5.
The funds can be used to purchase materials or equipment needed to adapt business space to comply with CDC guidelines, purchase safety supplies for employees, and general financial assistance due to COVID-19 shortfalls.
Applicants must have a Dun & Bradstreet Number (DUNS) and be registered with the Federal System for Award Management (SAMS).