Boy, 9, in critical condition after sled crashes intro truck in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A young boy is in critical condition after his sled crashed into a truck in Rochester Hills Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, a Royal Oak man, 37, was visiting relatives in Rochester Hills Sunday and was towing his son, 9, on a plastic sled attached to his Jeep Wrangler on Somerville Road. At about 1:15 p.m., while being towed in circles around the cul-de-sac, the boy struck the back of a parked Ford Fusion.

The 9-year-old boy was taken to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital before he was air-lifted to the Children’s Hospital in Detroit, where he was listed in critical condition, officials said. Specific details about his injuries were not provided.

Authorities say that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the incident.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident. No further details have been shared at this time.

