Plymouth Ice Festival 2021: Everything you need to know

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – The Plymouth Ice Festival will be held over the weekend, but there will be changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About a quarter of the ice sculptures for the festival will be put up around Downtown Plymouth on Thursday. The remainder of the sculptures will be put into place on Friday.

The festival runs from Feb. 12 through Feb. 14, 2021

In order to promote social distancing, all of the sculptures will be spread throughout the streets of Downtown Plymouth, ear the business establishments. Officials decided not to display sculptures in Kellogg Park this year because in previous years that’s where large crowds would gather.

The Plymouth Downtown Development Authority is also hosting a scavenger hunt for visitors who can win some of the nearly $1,500 gift cards for Downtown Plymouth establishments.

There will also be Ice Festival Bingo this year. Details are in the embedded PDF below, or you can find out more by clicking here.