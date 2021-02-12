Live Stream: Mike Duggan joins governors, mayors at White House over stimulus plan

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan joined leaders across to country Friday morning to meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House.

It was a part of a group to discuss the American Rescue Plan, a nearly $2 trillion economic stimulus plan. The hope is that Congress can get something finished in March, but there is a lot to do.

The Biden Administration emphasized the need of state and local governments in mitigating COVID-19.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Thursday that Detroit will be reimbursed about $18 million to cover the city’s coronavirus-related costs including money spent on administering vaccines.

Ad

In addition to expediting vaccine supply, Biden said he aims to help states with unemployment benefits and reopening schools.

The White House will be holding a press conference to cover the meeting at 1 p.m. It can be watched in the video player below.

In addition to Duggan, the following leaders took part in the meeting:

Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York

Governor Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico

Governor Larry Hogan, Maryland

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta, GA

Mayor Latoya Cantrell, New Orleans, LA

Mayor Francis Suarez, Miami, FL

Mayor Jeff Williams, Arlington, TX

The package also includes plans involving green energy, climate change and racial equity.