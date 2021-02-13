Metro Detroit woman brings spa treatments to clients amid pandemic

DETROIT – The stress of the coronavirus pandemic has almost everyone looking for ways to relax.

That’s why one Metro Detroit woman decided she was going to bring relaxation to her clients in the safest way possible.

Brandy Ali is a licensed massage therapist who has been working in Detroit for years. Once coronavirus hit, she decided to bring the spa to her clients.

“I didn’t know where to start,” Ali said. “I turned to God and He gave it to me.”

She purchased an RV and with her partner, they transformed it into a mobile spa.

“We just went to Home Depot and have been building ever since,” Ali said.

She spent $40,000 putting Spa Land Mobile Spa together -- an idea Ali had been talking about for years.

“I’m very excited have known her for years. She told me about the idea while giving me a massage,” said driver Erin Wells Hill. “I’m not a stranger to big vehicles. I drive a motor coach as well.”

Ali said they’re taking precautions to make sure everyone stays safe. They check everyone’s temperature and thoroughly disinfect the spa.

Ali, a single mother and small business owner, said now more than ever, self care is important for mental health.

“The world needs healing,” Hill said. “Doing that one person at the time.”

“This means everything,” Ali said. “This is my dream and vision and you can do it. I’m so proud of myself.”

If you’d like to book a session or learn more, visit the official Spa Land Mobile Spa website here.