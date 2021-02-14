Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 16-year-old girl

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to authorities, Shelbee Nicole Sanders was last seen just before 3 p.m. Thursday leaving her Superior Township home, located near the intersection of Ridge and Mott roads

Shelbee Nicole Sanders Details Age 16-years-old Height 5 feet, 4 inches Weight 120 pounds Clothing Last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, gray shoes and possibly a teal winter jacket

Police said she has a history of running away and has many friends in Plymouth.

Anyone who has seen Shelbee Nicole Sanders or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-973-7711.

