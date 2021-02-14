20ºF

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 16-year-old girl

Shelbee Nicole Sanders was last seen Feb. 11

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Shelbee Nicole Sanders
Shelbee Nicole Sanders (WDIV)

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to authorities, Shelbee Nicole Sanders was last seen just before 3 p.m. Thursday leaving her Superior Township home, located near the intersection of Ridge and Mott roads

Shelbee Nicole SandersDetails
Age16-years-old
Height5 feet, 4 inches
Weight120 pounds
ClothingLast seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, gray shoes and possibly a teal winter jacket

Police said she has a history of running away and has many friends in Plymouth.

Anyone who has seen Shelbee Nicole Sanders or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-973-7711.

