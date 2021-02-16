Concerns raised about possible extension of Michigan National Guard troops in nation’s capital

DETROIT – New reports surfaced recently about the possibility of National Guard troops staying in Washington, DC until at least the fall of 2021.

Michigan congresswoman and Republican Lisa McClain talked to Fox News Monday morning and stated she has not been given a reason why.

“The biggest issue is just tell me, why I feel like there’s a boogeyman under my bed. So at the end of the day just explain to us why we have the national guard troops,” she said.

Last month McClain who sits on the US Committee on Armed Services voted to object to several state election results and sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asking for an immediate intelligence briefing.

So far McClain says there has not been one. She is not alone.

Several other members of Michigan’s delegation say they also have not been given any specific threats. Only the initial need for increased security for the beginning months of Joe Biden presidency in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack.

“It’s amazing to me that she can do this without any disclosure, without any information, and just continue to spend money,” she said.

So far the Department of Defense estimates the total cost for the 26,000 guard members deployed is nearly $500 million.

The state National Guard did not provide a cost estimate for the nearly 1,000 troops from Michigan.

McClain on Monday accused Pelosi of playing politics with Michigan’s National Guard.

“It sure does seem like it’s a lot of symbolism over substance doesn’t it, you know, Washington, DC is an absolute ghost town. I feel completely safe,” she said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that Congress will establish an independent, Sept. 11-style commission to look into the deadly insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol.

