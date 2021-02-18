Advice for getting a job during the COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – The coronavirus pandemic has changed how people are getting new jobs.

There is lots of competition so job seekers need to make the most of an interview opportunity, especially when the interview is on the phone or over video.

“First impressions are very important ... How you approach the recruiter including your dress, your presentation, your timeliness,” Monnisha Hawkins said.

Hawkins is the Strategic Staffing Director of Talent Acquisition. Hawkins said when the recruiter asks about you, don’t say anything generic like “I’m a self-starter.” Instead, find a way to show that you are.

Make sure you have questions prepared for the person interviewing you. That shows that you are prepared and interested in the position.

One of the biggest mistakes people make is talking negatively about their prior employer during an interview. It’s also important to not try to make it seem like you have skill sets that you don’t really have.

