Residents protest KKK flag displayed in Grosse Pointe Park home facing Black neighbor

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. – A steady flowing line of protesters Sunday circled their way around Wayburn Street in Grosse Pointe Park to clearly voice their disgust of an open display of racism.

“I’m a strong supporter of the community and to find out that our neighbors or one neighbor is not in unity with everyone or inclusive with everyone, it’s truly upsetting,” said Grosse Point Park resident, Lynette Halalay.

Their protest comes after a home displayed a red black and white Ku Klux Klan flag in window facing an African American woman’s home.

“I think my ancestors couldn’t protest a KKK sign so I wanted to make sure that we were out here,” Phyllis Lee. “This is the least we could do.”

But it’s the large headcount and diversity of the of protesters that gives the most hope at all.

“A lot of people are against it and more for love than hate and believe that there is a better future,” said Art Lee

And that’s confirmed by two children who at even an early age realize -- this isn’t right.

“Whoever put up the flag, they shouldn’t have done that. It’s really important to make sure that no one else does a thing like that again,” said Juliette Laurenceau.

“Everybody needs to be nice to each other and not like, show each other hate,” said, Sophia Laurenceau.

Police did ask the man inside the home to pull the flag down. Right now they’re investigating to see if there needs to be any further action taken.

Officials with the city of Grosse Pointe Park released the following statement:

At approximately 3:00pm Tuesday February 16th the Grosse Pointe Park Department of Public Safety was made aware of a Ku Klux Klan flag displayed in a window that faces the home of an African-American woman. Officers were promptly sent to the home to investigate and address the situation. The officers made contact with a resident of the home displaying the flag and the resident agreed to remove the flag from the window due to its offensive nature. The Grosse Pointe Park Public Safety Department serves all residents of our community no matter their race, color, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or religion. We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents of this community and we take every matter brought before our department seriously. Intolerance, hate, and ignorance have no home in the Park. Threats, either real or perceived, will not be tolerated. The Department is reviewing the facts and its records to ensure its officers have consistently acted appropriately and in accordance with policy. If any legal action is allowed or warranted under the law, the City will take such action. The Mayor, City Council, Public Safety Department and City Manager have been in touch with the resident who reported the flag to offer our support and help. We are committed to ensuring that residents feel safe and that all people are welcome and respected in our community. City of Grosse Pointe Park

The Grosse Pointes and Harper Woods branch of the NAACP released the following statement: