Residents protest KKK flag displayed in Grosse Pointe Park home facing Black neighbor

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. – A steady flowing line of protesters Sunday circled their way around Wayburn Street in Grosse Pointe Park to clearly voice their disgust of an open display of racism.
“I’m a strong supporter of the community and to find out that our neighbors or one neighbor is not in unity with everyone or inclusive with everyone, it’s truly upsetting,” said Grosse Point Park resident, Lynette Halalay.
Their protest comes after a home displayed a red black and white Ku Klux Klan flag in window facing an African American woman’s home.
“I think my ancestors couldn’t protest a KKK sign so I wanted to make sure that we were out here,” Phyllis Lee. “This is the least we could do.”
But it’s the large headcount and diversity of the of protesters that gives the most hope at all.
“A lot of people are against it and more for love than hate and believe that there is a better future,” said Art Lee
And that’s confirmed by two children who at even an early age realize -- this isn’t right.
“Whoever put up the flag, they shouldn’t have done that. It’s really important to make sure that no one else does a thing like that again,” said Juliette Laurenceau.
“Everybody needs to be nice to each other and not like, show each other hate,” said, Sophia Laurenceau.
Police did ask the man inside the home to pull the flag down. Right now they’re investigating to see if there needs to be any further action taken.
Officials with the city of Grosse Pointe Park released the following statement:
The Grosse Pointes and Harper Woods branch of the NAACP released the following statement:
