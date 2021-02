HOWELL, Mich. – Cleary University in Howell is recruiting for its esports team.

The business school is preparing to break ground on an esports arena in March. Its esports coach, Jarod Ericksen, is recruiting for the first time ever.

E-athletes will have similar eligibility requirements as other athletes. You have to be a full-time student and have some ability at your esport of choice. There is scholarship money available if you’re good enough.

Watch the video above for the full report.