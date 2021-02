GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – In February of 2020 three friends purchased a beloved ice cream shop in Grosse Pointe Woods.

A few weeks later everything shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That was just one obstacle that hit the new owners of Ashby’s Sterling Ice Cream over last year. The community is stepping up to help them keep the doors open.

Watch the video above for the full report.

READ: More local news coverage