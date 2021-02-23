Detroit police release video footage of man wanted for shooting 16-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police have released video footage of a man wanted for shooting and injuring a 16-year-old boy on Feb. 13 around 7:20 p.m. in the 15000 block of East Warren in Detroit.

According to police, the victim was with another 16-year-old boy at the time when both got into an argument with the shooter.

The shooter started to fire shots at both, but only struck the victim. Police say the victim was hospitalized and has been released. He is in stable condition.

The shooter has been described as an armed man who was wearing white pants with a grey hoodie.

Anyone who recognizes the shooter in either the video or photo is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5540.