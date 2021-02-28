Ohio man charged with terrorism for threatening to burn down Port Huron elementary school

PORT HURON, Mich. – Ohio resident Dominik Hricovsky, 32, was arraigned Sunday on multiple charges including terrorism for allegedly threatening to burn down a Port Huron elementary school.

Hricovsky is charged with the threat of terrorism, discharging a firearm in or at a building, two counts of felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting and obstructing and habitual offender fourth offense notice. He has a $250,000 bond.

On Wednesday at 8:10 a.m. St. Clair County Central Dispatch received several calls from Hricovsky making threats to burn down Cleveland Elementary School and shoot police officers.

Cleveland Elementary School went into a soft lockdown until police could figure out what was happening.

Dispatchers were able to connect the address the calls were made from which was an apartment in the 2700 block of Nern Street in Port Huron.

Hricovsky was found and arrested by police inside the apartment where he was visiting his girlfriend he met online. While being placed under arrest he tried to run and fight officers who were forced to use a taser.

He provided several names before officers were able to identify him using a portable fingerprint scanner provided by Michigan State Police.

Hricovsky was taken to the St. Clair County Intervention Center. Police say he was on parole through Ohio while being placed under arrest in Port Huron.

During the investigation, detectives learned Hricovsky actually had fired one round out of the window of the apartment where the calls were made.

His probable cause conference hearing date is Tuesday March 9 at 9 a.m. and his preliminary exam is scheduled for Tuesday, March 16 at 1:30 p.m., police announced.

