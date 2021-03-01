35ºF

Local News

Detroit police want help finding a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Feb. 27

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Detroit
,
Wayne County
,
News
,
Local
,
Local News
,
Missing
,
Missing in Detroit
,
Missing in Michigan
,
Missing Girl
Iliyah Abaudi (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Iliyah Abaudi was last seen on Saturday at 9 p.m. at her residence in the 16900 block of Fenton Street in Detroit.

She left the residence and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, police said.

Iliyah AbaudiDetails
Age13
Weight5′1′'
Height250 pounds

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department 8th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: