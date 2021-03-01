Detroit police want help finding a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Feb. 27

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.
Iliyah Abaudi was last seen on Saturday at 9 p.m. at her residence in the 16900 block of Fenton Street in Detroit.
She left the residence and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, police said.
|Iliyah Abaudi
|Details
|Age
|13
|Weight
|5′1′'
|Height
|250 pounds
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department 8th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.