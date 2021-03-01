Detroit police want help finding a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Feb. 27

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Iliyah Abaudi was last seen on Saturday at 9 p.m. at her residence in the 16900 block of Fenton Street in Detroit.

She left the residence and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, police said.

Iliyah Abaudi Details Age 13 Weight 5′1′' Height 250 pounds

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department 8th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.