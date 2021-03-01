Sterling Heights police officer resigns after controversial Facebook post

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – On Monday, the Sterling Heights Police Department issued an update into its investigation of a disturbing image posted to the private Facebook page of a police officer.

The department issued the following statement in response adding that no further information would be provided at this time.

“During the course of the Police Department’s internal investigation, and prior to disciplinary action, the police officer in question resigned. This incident is confirmation that the City must remain vigilant in identifying and rooting out such behavior, which has no place in a municipal organization that serves an incredibly diverse population. This incident further shows the City’s commitment to making sure each and every resident, business owner, and visitor feels welcome and safe in Sterling Heights. This objective is integral to realizing the City’s vision for Sterling Heights as a community that is vibrant, inclusive, and distinctive,” said Lt. Mario Bastianelli of the Sterling Heights Police Department in the statement.

